HANNIBAL — Crew members from Northeast Community Action Corporation were busy installing a new door during a weatherization event on Thursday, with each project boosting efficiency and safety for a home filled with decades of memories.
Carol Bridgeman moved into the family home on Ruby Ave., just after first grade in 1952. She appreciated getting to work alongside the crew members as they did work like replace windows, finish installing the flooring in the attic her father had begun and put new insulation in the basement and attic. NECAC partners with the Division of Energy Weatherization program, and the state weatherization program — NECAC’s Deputy Director of Housing Development Programs Carla Potts stressed “without them, we wouldn’t be able to do any of this.”
Bridgeman remembered how close-knit the neighborhood was during her childhood years. The houses are how she remembered them, and neighbors have been keeping them maintained. She said the same person built her home and the one next door 80 years ago.
“Inside every house up and down this street and on the other other side — it didn’t matter what I did wrong, my mom knew about it before I got home,” Bridgeman said. “The families were all friendly, and it was like no matter what you did — everybody knew about it, good or bad.”
NECAC crew members painted wood trim pieces and were getting ready to mount the new door frame shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday. Bridgeman said the basement’s garage door will be removed and closed off for safety because of the hot water heater and furnace. The windows were last updated 30 years ago, and the replacements will make a big difference along with the other renovations.
“It’s going to keep the house warmer and drier and just much safer,” Bridgeman said, noting she will see a significant reduction in her heating and cooling bills.
Crew Leader Eric Benn said the work has been progressing well so far as the staff works along with Bridgeman on the various tasks.
“It’s been going really, really good — a lot of doors and windows and insulation,” Benn said.
Bridgeman agreed the project was an excellent way to take care of necessary repairs while performing an active role in the process.
“I couldn’t afford to do it on my own, but the partnerships of the programs are here and I’m physically able to help and do things,” Bridgeman said.
More information about the weatherization program is available by contacting the local NECAC County Service Center.