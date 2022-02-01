PERRY, Mo. — In an effort to protect visitors and employees from impending freezing rain and snow, temporary closures are planned near Mark Twain Lake.
All U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recreation areas, including boat ramps, day use areas, hunter fishermen access areas, firewood cutting areas, David C. Berti shooting range, Frank Russell archery park, M.W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center and Project Office at Mark Twain Lake will be closed during the expected weather event.
The Corps said it regrets any inconvenience caused by these closures but must keep the safety and health of all visitors as well as its employees as their priority. Additional information on modifications, closures or other restrictions related to Corps facilities at Mark Twain Lake will be announced as soon as possible.
