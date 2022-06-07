HANNIBAL — An early morning fire severely damaged Hannibal True Church, but the faith and hope of the pastor and congregation members shone through on Tuesday.
The Rev. Teri Maher, Board President Rita Wilson and Mike Polster stood several yards away from the brick structure at 201 Willow St. They had planned to gather for a two-hour worship service at 9 a.m. It was a somber morning for the group, but they were happy that no one was inside the church when the fire started.
Polster and fellow bystanders expressed their thanks for the diligent efforts displayed by firefighters with the Hannibal Fire Department, officers with the Hannibal Police Department and other crews. They expressed their joy for the rapid response to the blaze and that everyone involved remained safe.
Maher and fellow church members knew that although the building was destroyed, the church would persevere with worship on Sunday. Polster said the historic building was the site for revivals, weekly Bible study and worship services. They all agreed hope could be found amid the burnt timbers and charred bricks.
"God is awesome," Maher said. "He's better than the old devil that did this."
Thick smoke surrounded the remains of the brick outer walls and wooden interior of the structure. Firefighting and overhaul operations were underway into the late morning hours.
Hannibal Fire Department personnel were on the scene around 7:25 a.m., said Kevin Jennett. He saw thick black smoke coming from the church before the roof abruptly collapsed.
Hannibal firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire at the corner of Arch and Chestnut streets from NECOMM (911). Personnel from all stations responded and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of Hannibal True Church when they arrived on the scene.
Additional off-duty firefighters were called in and conducted a defensive fire attack. Twenty-seven firefighters were on the scene for about six hours conducting fire suppression and overhaul operations.
Hannibal firefighters used several ladder trucks joined by multiple personnel with hoses on the ground. Overhaul operations to extinguish the fire progressed on the ground and inside the structure. Crew members from Hannibal Board of Public Works, Hannibal Street Department, Hannibal Building Inspector's Office, Marion County Ambulance District, Marion County Sheriff's Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Salvation Army and Liberty Utilities assisted at the scene as well.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Maher said the building had been home to their church for the past eight years. The loss of the building won't affect their connections as a church family and their ability to worship God.
"We're stronger than that building was," Wilson said.
"We will rebuild," Maher added.
