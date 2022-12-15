CLARENCE, Mo. — A Wayland woman sustained serious injuries and two teenagers who also injured when the vehicle they were traveling in was involved in a rollover accident Wednesday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Letha M. Soper, 59, of Wayland, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Suburban at 9 a.m. Wednesday, traveling west on U.S. 36 west of Route DD when the accident occurred.
According to the accident report, the Chevrolet struck a 1980 John Deere 4440 tractor operated by Christopher D. Taylor, 28, of Palmyra, Mo. The Chevrolet traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
Soper was transported by Monroe City Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital, before being transported by Survival Flight to University Hospital in Columbia, Mo. A 17-year-old teenager sustained moderate injuries and a 14-year-old teenager sustained minor injuries in the accident.
Soper was not wearing a seat belt; the passengers involved in the accident were wearing one.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff's Department and the Monroe City Fire Department.
