Wavering Watercolors exhibit coming to Central Park

STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — Hannibal artist Mark Wavering will showcase his artwork Nov. 1-15 in Central Park.
There are about 15 pieces featuring photographs of flowers that have been enhanced with watercolor paint. The photographs were taken by Wavering in Hannibal.
The artwork will be displayed along the sidewalk in Central Park, posted on signs so people can walk along the sidewalk and view the art. Social distancing is encouraged. Staying at least six feet away from other people lessens the chance of catching COVID-19.
Wavering has exhibited his artwork in various venues in Hannibal, Moberly, Columbia and Quincy, Ill.