HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man will be arraigned in the Marion County Tenth Judicial Circuit Court for a felony arson charge following a preliminary hearing Monday.
Kijan B. Watts, 22, of Hannibal, appeared with attorney Jennifer Richardson before Marion County Associate Judge John Jackson. Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Luke Bryant is representing the state. Watts’ arraignment hearing is scheduled before Presiding Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 7.
Watts was charged with first-degree arson stemming from an incident which occurred at about 12:42 a.m. Nov. 10.
Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters discovered smoke coming from the door of an apartment on the third floor. The Hannibal Fire Department was able to make entry into the apartment and extinguish the fire. Detectives reported they established that Watts was responsible for intentionally setting a fire inside the apartment. Watts was located at another location that afternoon and taken into custody without incident.
