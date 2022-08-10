Watts pleads guilty to arson, receives 7-year prison sentence

HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man has been sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to arson on Tuesday.
Kijan B. Watts, 22, of Hannibal, entered a guilty plea to second-degree arson before Tenth Circuit Court Presiding Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd. Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Luke Bryant represented the state. Public Defender Jennifer Richardson represented the defendant.
Watts waived his right to a formal reading of amended information related to the case. The second-degree arson charge was amended from an initial charge of first-degree arson, stemming from a Nov. 10 fire which occurred at about 12:42 a.m. at 100 N. 11th St.
In addition to the prison sentence, Watts was ordered to pay $2,500 restitution to the Hannibal Housing Authority and $75 to the Marion County Prosecuting Attorney's office.
The victim involved in the incident was notified but declined to appear for the Tuesday hearing.
Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters discovered smoke coming from the door of an apartment on the third floor. The Hannibal Fire Department was able to make entry into the apartment and extinguish the fire.
Detectives reported they established that Watts was responsible for intentionally setting a fire inside the apartment. Watts was located at another location that afternoon and taken into custody without incident.
