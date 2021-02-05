Watlow to be sold to Tinicum L.P.

HANNIBAL — Watlow, a St. Louis-based company that has 303 employees at its Hannibal facility, announced Friday that it has signed a definitive agreement to sell to Tinicum L.P.
Watlow, an industry leader in the design and manufacture of complete thermal systems, expects to finalize the sale as quickly as reasonably possible pending receipt of customary regulatory approvals. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, although Desloge family shareholders will continue to have minority ownership in the nearly 100-year-old company. In addition, the company headquarters will remain in St. Louis.
A release on the sale did not mention future plans for the Hannibal facility, but mentions ongoing growth of the company.
“After thorough analysis, we have determined that the best way to achieve our full potential is to partner with Tinicum, a committed long-term investor that is equally dedicated to our strategy and values and will provide us with the capital and acquisition expertise needed to achieve our vision,” said Watlow’s Chairman and CEO, Peter Desloge. “They operate with a strong heritage of good stewardship through a long-view investment perspective.”
Company releases indicate that during the past 15 years, Watlow has become a world class manufacturer of thermal systems for many of the world’s largest companies in industries such as semiconductor manufacturing, sustainable power generation, environmental technologies and medical equipment manufacturing. Watlow’s business transformation has resulted in tremendous growth opportunities.
To realize these opportunities, Watlow is accelerating internal investments to rapidly scale its business globally, including growing its presence in all regions, advancing key technologies such as Industry 4.0, adding strategic capabilities through acquisitions and strengthening and expanding operating capabilities and capacity. In order to more rapidly achieve these strategies Watlow chose Tinicum as a partner that will continue Watlow’s legacy while helping to fund significant investments, enable its acquisition strategy and accelerating its broader long-term strategy.
“Tinicum is the ideal partner for Watlow. They have a proven track record for growing companies like Watlow by investing for the long term. We have worked hard to achieve Watlow’s current success and accelerating our growth at this stage of the company’s history is vital,” said CFO, Executive Vice President of Operations and Watlow Board Member, Steve Desloge.