HANNIBAL — Watlow will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, March 4, at its manufacturing facility at 6 Industrial Loop Road.
The company is hiring operators for first, second and third shifts at a starting rate of $17 per hour, with second and third shifts offering an additional $1.50 per hour shift differential. Interviews will be conducted at the job fair to fill immediate openings and skilled training will be provided to new employees.
Candidates are encouraged to complete an application prior to the job fair, if possible. Applications can be found by visiting watlow.com, then clicking on “Career Opportunities” and selecting “Hannibal” as the location. Several operator positions are listed, and the application can be accessed from the job postings. An application may also be completed at the job fair.
Candidates should wear a face covering and expect to have their temperatures checked upon arrival.
Team members working in Watlow’s Hannibal facility design and manufacture electric process heaters for many industries including energy and environmental technologies, semiconductor processing and foodservice equipment. All Watlow facilities are air conditioned.
Watlow offers a competitive benefits package including the opportunity for a generous annual bonus based on company performance.
More information is available by visiting watlow.com.
