HANNIBAL — Watlow is hiring new operators for its Hannibal facility as the company grows following its sale to Tinicum L.P. in March.
New operators will be paid a starting wage of $17 per hour. First, second and third shift team members are needed; second and third shifts will earn a $1.50 per hour shift premium.
Watlow’s facilities are air conditioned and skilled training will be provided. The company offers a benefits package including an opportunity for an annual bonus, dependent on company performance.
Watlow manufacturers thermal systems for many of the world’s largest companies in industries such as semiconductor manufacturing, sustainable power generation, environmental technologies and medical equipment manufacturing.
In February, Watlow was acquired by Tinicum L.P.
Applications are available by visiting watlow.com.