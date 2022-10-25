MONROE CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers manages a waterfowl refuge on the Middle Fork and Elk Fork branches on Mark Twain Lake during the waterfowl season.
The refuge provides about 3,000 acres of habitat for migratory waterfowl to feed and rest before continuing south towards their wintering grounds. The refuge will be closed from Saturday, October 29 to Tuesday, Dec. 27.
The refuge will be posted with signs and lake buoys to indicate the prohibition of all boat traffic and waterfowl hunting. However, land-based activities, such as bank fishing, waterfowl viewing and other in-season hunting, will be permitted.
Hunters are also cautioned that other designated no-hunting zones exist in various recreation areas around the lake, including the Mark Twain State Park. These zones protect visitors who are hiking, camping and fishing during the hunting seasons.
Visitors are asked to review U.S. Army Corps of Engineers maps and brochures for the locations of these areas. Please remember to hunt responsibly and respect the rights of landowners adjacent to public lands.
More information is available by visiting the Mark Twain Lake Project Office, 20642 Highway J, Monroe City, Mo. 63456, or calling 573-735-4097.
