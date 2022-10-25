MONROE CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers manages a waterfowl refuge on the Middle Fork and Elk Fork branches on Mark Twain Lake during the waterfowl season.

The refuge provides about 3,000 acres of habitat for migratory waterfowl to feed and rest before continuing south towards their wintering grounds. The refuge will be closed from Saturday, October 29 to Tuesday, Dec. 27.

