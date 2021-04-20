Watercolor Feathers Arty Party set for May 1

HANNIBAL — Participants will design and embellish four feathers using watercolor pigments on 140lb Arches watercolor paper.
Step-by-step instruction and all supplies will be included. The project will be led by local artist Brenda Beck Fisher from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at 105 S. Main St. The cost is $25 per person.
Due to limited space, pre-registration and pre-payment is required by calling 573-221-6545, stopping by 105 S. Main St. or making payment online at Arty Party - Hannibal Arts Council.
More information about upcoming Arty Party events and other Hannibal Arts Council programs is available by visiting www.hannibalarts.com.