Watercolor Feathers Arty Party set for May 1

Participants in the Watercolor Feathers Arty Party will have the opportunity to embellish feathers with watercolors pigments from 7-9 p.m. Friday, May 1, at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.

HANNIBAL — Participants will design and embellish four feathers using watercolor pigments on 140lb Arches watercolor paper.

Step-by-step instruction and all supplies will be included. The project will be led by local artist Brenda Beck Fisher from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at 105 S. Main St. The cost is $25 per person.

Due to limited space, pre-registration and pre-payment is required by calling 573-221-6545, stopping by 105 S. Main St. or making payment online at Arty Party - Hannibal Arts Council.

More information about upcoming Arty Party events and other Hannibal Arts Council programs is available by visiting www.hannibalarts.com.

