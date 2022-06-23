HANNIBAL — Add water to the growing list of items that are increasing in price in Hannibal.
A water rate hike of approximately 3.5% was approved by the Hannibal Board of Public Works Board during its June 21 meeting at the HBPW Conference Center. It is estimated that the increase for the average water customer, based on a monthly usage of 3,300 gallons, will amount to $1.47 per month.
According to Paul Trenhaile, the HBPW finance director, regular water rate increases have been necessary due to the loss of Ralls County PWSD No. 1 as a customer and the addition of new debt associated with the city’s granular activated carbon filtration process.
The last water rate increase occurred in January 2020. Subsequent planned water rate hikes were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Another change in the adopted fee schedule is the addition of a septic hauler dumping fee for larger loads containing waste that is often more difficult to treat and is harder on the system. The charge will be 8 cents per gallon with a maximum of $400.
The revised fee schedule will take effect July 5.
Darrin Gordon, general manager of the HBPW, said no rate adjustments are planned at the current time for either sewer or electricity.
“The increase is specifically for water,” he said. “We won’t be ready to touch sewer (rates) for another year.
“If we do anything for electric (rates) we will come back in and do something specifically for electric. There might be (electric rate) modifications that could be coming up after the next 90 days when we know what is coming up (regarding purchase power costs).”
