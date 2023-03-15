Water main repair to close Owens Ave. on Monday

The Hannibal Board of Public Works announces that water main repair work will temporarily close Owens Ave. from 8 a,m, to noon Monday. Local traffic will be allowed on Lilly St., but residents on Owens Ave. will need to travel to Carrs Lane, then to Route O and onto to Johnson St. to access Warren Barrett Drive.

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Board of Public Works announced a section of Owens Ave. will be closed temporarily Monday for water main repair work.

Owens Ave. will be closed south of Lilly St. for a water main repair from 8 a.m. to noon Monday. 

