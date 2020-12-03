HANNIBAL — A connection between the COVID-19 virus and wastewater is being explored by researchers. Hannibal’s wastewater treatment plant is one of approximately 80 facilities across the state of Missouri participating in a study that is seeking to discover just how much of a link there is.
“This study is looking for a link or relationship between the viral loads in the sewershed and human cases,” said Ken Reasoner, general manager of the Hannibal Board of Public Works. “This project is testing domestic wastewater for genetic markers of the virus that causes COVID-19. It has already been verified that COVID viral particles are present in the wastewater.”
Personnel at Hannibal’s wastewater treatment plant have been participating in the study through the collection of data since the first week of July 2020. Wastewater samples are being sent weekly to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. According to Reasoner, this study is tentatively scheduled to continue for at least a year, if not longer.
In addition to the wastewater plants that are providing samples and the MDNR, other participants in the study are the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and researchers at the University of Missouri.
Reasoner saluted Hannibal wastewater treatment plant personnel Jeff Williams, Corey Means, Devon Muehring and Rodney Spires for their desire to participate in the study.
“We have some extremely dedicated employees at the wastewater treatment plant. They really wanted to participate in this study,” Reasoner said. “They serve a key role in controlling infectious diseases every day. Their willingness to serve and support the overall wellness of our community is really special.”
According to Jeff Wenzel, the bureau chief for the Bureau of Environmental Epidemiology within the DHSS, wastewater has been utilized to track diseases for some time.
The COVID-19 virus is shed in human feces, and it can be detected in wastewater by testing for specific genetic markers, according to information provided the HBPW by Wenzel.
Wenzel said several things have been learned over the past six months.
• Researchers know that 40% to 80% of individuals start shedding viral particles through their stool for the six days prior to showing symptoms, and that symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals shed these viral particles. This information has proven to be a good indicator of new outbreaks.
• It has also been found that individuals continue to shed some viral particles one to 33 days after they are no longer contagious. This knowledge may impact the ability to predict when an outbreak is completely done by using sewershed alone.
• For communities, researchers have been able to show that a 40% increase in viral loads in sewershed from one week to the next results in a measured increase in human cases over 65% of the time.
• A spike in sewershed levels would be predicted to be followed by a spike in human cases about one week later.