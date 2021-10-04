TRUESDALE, Mo. — Warrenton Oil Company, a family-owned and operated company founded in 1972 and located in Truesdale, Mo., announced the acquisition of Abel Oil Company, a family-owned and operated Missouri-based company located in Louisiana, Mo., and founded in 1940.
Warrenton Oil Company and their FastLane Convenience Stores have agreed to terms to acquire Abel Oil Company and Abel’s Quik Shops. The acquisition should be complete by the end of 2021. The deal includes Abel Oil Company’s 18 Missouri convenience stores, which will significantly expand Warrenton Oil’s presence into Audrain, Ralls, Monroe and Pike counties.
“The addition of these stores will allow us to better serve our customers and their communities throughout northeast Missouri,” Wayne Baker, president and CEO of Warrenton Oil Company, said. “We are excited to expand our farm and commercial fuel business footprint and serve the many customers of Abel Oil.”
Established in 1972 in St. Charles, Mo., Warrenton Oil Company is a growing family-owned and operated convenience store chain with more than 700 employees. The company currently operates 37 FastLane locations throughout Central and Eastern Missouri. More information about FastLane and locations is available by visiting www.woilco.com or Facebook.
Abel Oil was founded in 1940 by the Abel brothers consisting of Ray Abel, Alfred Abel, and Charles Abel. The first five years of their partnership was interrupted by World War II, with all of the brothers being drafted into the military. After serving their country and being discharged in 1946, the brothers continued the operation of the oil company with each brother working in a different area of the business. In 1957, Charles Abel was named President and the sole owner of the company until his passing in 1986. The Abel family continued to operate the business to the present day, with Mark Abel as President and Randy Anderson as CFO.
The Abel family has enjoyed many years in the petroleum and convenience store industry, and felt now was the time for them to retire. They will miss the many friends and customers they have met over the past 81 years, and are happy to have Warrenton Oil Company continue serving the family tradition.
“We are well acquainted with Warrenton Oil Company and the Baker family, and are assured that their values and culture mirror ours. As Abel Oil Company’s successor, our reputation and legacy, and our valued customers and vendors will be in good hands,” Mark Abel said.
Abel Oil was exclusively advised by Terry Monroe, President and Founder of American Business Brokers, a national company which provides merger and acquisition and advisory services in the sale of multi-site convenience stores and fuel distribution.