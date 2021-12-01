STAFF REPORT
PERRY, Mo. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Mark Twain Lake announced the Warren G. See South Spillway Recreation Area (including the boat ramp and David C. Berti Shooting Range) will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 7, for routine surveys of the stilling basin and exit channel.
These hydrographic surveys assist engineers in assessing the condition of the structures and outflow capacity. Once the surveys are complete, team members will reopen the area.
Additional information is available by calling the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at 573-735-4097.
