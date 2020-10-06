HANNIBAL — A spooky tradition will come back to life this weekend in the warehouse on South Third Street as the Hannibal Jaycees open the doors to the Warehouse of Nightmares at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The annual tradition will include a haunted house filled with scary actors ready to scare visitors and the popular escape rooms, Hannibal Jaycees Second Vice President Trisha O’Cheltree said. Volunteers work for months to plan and build the layout inside the warehouse leading up to the events from 7:30 p.m. to midnight each Friday and Saturday in October. Money raised from the Warehouse of Nightmares will go toward providing Christmas presents to local families and children adopted by the Hannibal Jaycees for 2020.
O’Cheltree said actors have fun getting their makeup and costumes ready to take on their scary new roles, and everyone enjoys planning out and building the haunted house inside.
“We have people that travel from all around as well as locals that attend the Haunted House every year. We work hard to make it better every year!” O’Cheltree said.
Beginning Friday, Oct. 9, the Warehouse of Horrors will be open from 7:30 p.m. to midnight every Friday and Saturday in October. Tickets for the haunted house are available for $10, and tickets for the escape rooms are $5.
More information about the Hannibal Jaycees Warehouse of Horrors is available by visiting their Facebook page or hannibaljaycees.org.