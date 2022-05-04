BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — The Options for Women Walk for Life will support expanding efforts for pregnancy resources this Saturday.
The Walk for Life, which started eight years ago in Bowling Green, includes a one-mile walk along a paved path in Bowling Green City Park, a barbecue lunch, and family friendly activities like face painting.
Registration starts at 10:30 a.m., and the Walk for Life begins at 11 a.m. at the Bowling Green City Park.
Executive Director Paul Brunner said proceeds are always needed, and the Walk for Life is one of the organizations’ two largest fundraisers of the year. Options for Women’s mission is to serve women, men and their pre-born babies during unintended pregnancies.
The organization’s efforts are expanding with the planned summer opening of a Hannibal center at 7A Northport Plaza.
Crew members with Bethel Baptist Builders and Campers on Mission have been completing interior work like HVAC installation and interior wall framing. Painting, flooring and furnishing installations are underway.
An open house and grand opening celebration are planned in Hannibal this summer, Brunner said. Volunteers are still needed to fill the roles of Life Coach, receptionists, ultrasound operators, Baby Boutique workers and Church Coordinators/Liaisons.
The goal for the Hannibal center is to be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The facility could open with a rolling schedule if there are not enough volunteers available in the beginning.
Brunner is eager to establish more connections with local churches, encouraging mentorship and fostering what he described as a “culture of life.”
At the Bowling Green center, clients are first greeted by a receptionist. They can receive a free pregnancy test and meet with a Life Coach. Brunner pointed out how there are no religious symbols or pictures of babies visible to clients before they make the decision “to choose life.”
Brunner said area supporters provided furnishings, equipment and in-kind assistance for the Bowling Green and Hannibal centers. People’s Bank and Trust donated furnishings for the coaching room in Bowling Green.
The ultrasound room features a donated exam table and an ultrasound machine funded by local and national chapters of the Knights of Columbus. The fraternal organization also will provide funding for Hannibal’s ultrasound machine.
Metal signs with the Options for Women logo were donated by a Knights of Columbus member with metal-working skills. He also created custom metal signs for the Hannibal location.
The Baby Boutique was first housed in an alcove in the Friendship Baptist Church’s undercroft next door to Options for Women. The addition of a third bay allowed the boutique to move to the same location as other services.
Brunner stressed how each client is treated like a friend. Many clients do not have strong support networks to connect with, so Options for Women volunteers strive to establish those connections.
The Baby Boutique is stocked with diapers, toys, baby clothing, maternity clothing, lotion and other essential items. Clients earn “baby bucks” through activities such as completing life skills and parenting classes, forging connections at church or attending WIC or well-baby visits. They can redeem the baby bucks for items in the boutique.
Brunner explained how the window of opportunity has been shrinking to provide resources to mothers. Abortion pills shipped illegally from overseas have spurred an increase in chemical abortions in the U.S., increasing chances for health risks, he said.
Brunner thanked all the volunteers for their daily efforts, noting how each person is a crucial part of the organization’s success.
“They’ve just been such a great team — a great bunch of people that volunteer,” he said. “I’m just really privileged and blessed to work with such great people. They give of themselves so selflessly.”
More information about volunteer opportunities and registration for the Walk for Life is available by visiting supportlife573.com or calling 573-213-5119.
