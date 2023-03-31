HANNIBAL — Marion County voters will be vote for the next school board officials in the Hannibal and Palmyra school districts, as well as decide on ballot issues at the local and county level during the Tuesday election.
In Hannibal, five candidates are vying for three available seats on the Board of Education: Jeff Evans, Stacey Graves, LaDonna Hampton, Anna Lemon and Blane Mundle.
The Palmyra R-I Board of Education has eight candidates seeking three available seats: Doug Meyers, Amber Gottman, Kevin Hillman, Jeff Weaver, Leisa Hinkle, Danielle Heimer, Beau J. Hicks and Chris Turner.
Additionally, Palmyra voters will be asked to vote on a $15 million bond issue for various expansion and upgrade efforts for the municipal drinking water and wastewater systems. If approved, the costs for the project would come from operational fees charged by the city.
In the Marion County R-II School District, four candidates are vying for three open seats: Michael Lauber, Ashanti Anderson, Todd Goldinger and Aaron Zook.
Colin Welch and Jeffrey Veach are running unopposed for the fifth and sixth ward seats, respectively in the Hannibal City Council.
Hannibal voters will be asked if they support extending the city's recycling program from May 1, 2023 to April 30, 2026. The proposed $1.90 monthly fee would provide necessary support for operational costs at 2 Rivers Industries.
In Palmyra, Mayor Rusty Adrian is running unopposed for a second term. Brock Fahy is running unopposed for the first ward seat, and Pam Behring is running unopposed for the third ward seat. Jim Church and Steve J. Bland are vying for one open seat in the second ward.
The Monroe City Board of Aldermen feature several races. Ronnie Miller and Jason Osbourne are each vying for one available two-year term for the first ward. Marvin Viloria and Adrian Saunders are also seeking one available two-year term in the second ward. Mark Greening is running unopposed for a one-year term for the second ward and Kent Shoemaker is running unopposed for a two-year term for the third ward.
In the Monroe City R-I Board of Education, four candidates are vying for three available three-year terms: Ricky Pfanner, Terri Amos, Mechelle Ogle and Dennis Long.
Two different bond proposals will be on the ballot for Monroe City voters. Proposition K.I.D.S. will not increase the personal property tax levy. If approved, the school district would borrow $6,700,000 for necessary repairs and improvements, including construction and development of a new wing for the elementary school and renovations to the elementary school to include a multipurpose room.
Monroe City voters will also be asked to approve a $20 million bond issue to support numerous improvements to the city's electric, gas and water systems through the acquisition of real estate and easements. The costs and interest of the project would be funded through operational costs charged by the city.
Four proposals for a 3% tax on recreational marijuana sales are being proposed. One is for Marion County, and the other three are for Hannibal, Palmyra and Monroe City voters.
Marion County voters will also be asked for approval of increasing the county's annual property tax rate from 13.8 cents to 25 cents to support Maple Lawn Nursing Home, which is experiencing financial difficulties.
