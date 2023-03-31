HANNIBAL — Marion County voters will be vote for the next school board officials in the Hannibal and Palmyra school districts, as well as decide on ballot issues at the local and county level during the Tuesday election.

In Hannibal, five candidates are vying for three available seats on the Board of Education: Jeff Evans, Stacey Graves, LaDonna Hampton, Anna Lemon and Blane Mundle.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.