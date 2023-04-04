HANNIBAL — Area voters made their voices heard on issues including recreational marijuana taxes in several communities, a school bond issue in Monroe County, continuation of Hannibal's recycling program and election of city government officials and school board members during Tuesday's election.
Hannibal Ward 6 voters were waiting at the door of American Legion Post 55 (Emmette J. Shields), and voter turnout was more than 200 residents just before 11 a.m. Election Judge Dwight Beyer said. Fellow Election Judge Tom Calvert explained that voter turnout is usually much lower — generally reaching about 20 percent — for municipal elections.
"It's kind of sad. I'd like to see more," Calvert said, pointing out how so many people wish to express political opinions and complain without being a part of the election process. "You need to participate, more, I think. Everybody gets what they deserve, then — what they voted for."
Election judges brought homemade treats for voters to enjoy, and the American Legion had a pot of coffee ready for everyone. Calvert pointed out this is something voters can expected throughout the community. And everyone gets the exact ballot that pertains to their particular area and the issues and races that affect them — there are 16 styles of ballots in Marion County, with two different possibilities in the 6th ward.
There are a total of 2,590 registered voters in the ward, and Beyer noted there were eight hours to go until the polls closed at 7 p.m. A steady trickle of voters arrived to cast their votes around 11 a.m.
According to unofficial ballot totals in Marion, Monroe and Ralls County, several issues were decided by voters.
- 911 Board Member at Large — Jerry Brinkman
- 911 Board Member East District — Mark D. Baumann and Dustyn White
- 911 Board Member West District — Mark A. Hodges and Andrea Lee Chipman
- Hannibal Public Schools Board of Education: Jeff Evans, Stacey Graves and Blane Mundle
- Palmyra R-I Board of Education: Doug Meyers, Jeff Weaver and Leisa Hinkle
- Marion County R-II Board of Education: Michael Lauber, Todd Goldinger and Aaron Zook
- Ralls County R-II Board of Education: Scott Hodges, Kathleen Barnett and Jake Moss
- Center Board of Aldermen — 1st Ward: Emily Crowder
- Center Board of Aldermen — 2nd Ward: Tom Bramblett
- Hannibal City Council — 5th Ward: Colin Welch
- Hannibal City Council — 6th Ward: Jeffrey Veach
- Palmyra Mayor: Rusty Adrian
- Palmyra City Council — 1st Ward: Brock Fahy
- Palmyra City Council — 2nd Ward: Steve J. Bland
- Palmyra City Council — 3rd Ward: Pam Behring
- Perry Alderman at Large — two-year term: John Jackson and Jere Nelson
- Perry Alderman at Large — one-year term: Charles "Bud" McDonald
