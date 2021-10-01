HANNIBAL — For the past six years, Douglass Community Services has partnered with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve to provide Toys for Tots for children in Northeast Missouri. In 2020, the program provided Christmas gifts for 1,600 children.
Toys for Tots of Northeast Missouri provides services in Marion, Ralls, Lewis, Pike, Shelby, and Monroe counties. Some of those counties have active community programs; Toys for Tots is the secondary program in those counties.
To make it easier on families, the program made community deliveries in Lewis, Shelby and Pike counties.
Over 100 volunteers collected toys and helped with distribution. Distribution dates this year are Tuesday, Dec. 21 in Hannibal, Wednesday, Dec. 22 for Shelby and Lewis counties; and Thursday, Dec. 23 for Pike County.
Douglass Community Services’ Community Outreach Initiatives and Hannibal Parks and Recreation served as coordinators of the program. The Salvation Army distributed Christmas food boxes to Toys for Tots families and senior adults.
The Christmas 2021 campaign is underway and Toys for Tots is looking for volunteers. Volunteers will host fundraisers and toy drives, as well as prepacking toys for distribution.
“It’s an exciting time looking at the kickoff for our Toys for Tots campaign. A campaign this size is reliant on community support and the selfless volunteers who make the Christmas magic happen. If you are interested in volunteering please reach out to me,” said Community Outreach Initiatives Director Stephanie Himmel.
Applications for the 2021 season will be available in mid-October.
The campaign can be found on Facebook at Toys for Tots of Northeast Missouri.
Serving Northeast Missouri for 50 years, Douglass Community Services is a trusted partner in building strong kids, strong families and strong communities.