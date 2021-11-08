STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — The volunteer-operated thrift store sponsored by Douglass Community Services is in need of volunteers.
The thrift store is located at 253 Munger Lane in Hannibal at the Shirley Bomar Building. Store hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. Volunteers can work as little or as much as they would like. Potential volunteers are welcome to come and visit the store to see how it all works.
Volunteer responsibilities include: sorting donations, pricing items, assisting customers with checking out, cleaning and organizing the store and setting up for sales. There are usually two to three volunteers running the store at any given time.
All funds from the thrift store fund the other community outreach programs at Douglass, including the emergency food pantry, and an emergency fund to help individuals in the community. The thrift store also assists individuals in need of free clothing, with a clothing voucher for six free items per family member once a month.
More information is available by contacting Mallory Griesbaum at 573-719-3382
A private non-profit serving Northeast Missouri, Douglass Community Services builds strong kids, strong families and strong communities.
