HANNIBAL — Douglass Community Services took the opportunity Friday morning to highlight the service of its volunteers, who didn’t miss a beat as they met a variety of community needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
RSVP Coordinator Mallory Griesbaum welcomed everyone to the Volunteer Recognition Event 2021. Community Outreach Initiatives Director Stephanie Himmel expressed her gratitude for the work volunteers provide, and their dedication shone throughout 2020 through services including the Thrift Store, meal distributions, Foster Grandparent support and Court Appointed Special Advocate support for local youth.
“Coming off the year 2020, the pandemic has made it truly obvious that our volunteers are providing essential services in communities and tremendous amount of work, a lot of which goes unnoticed,” Griesbaum said, noting she was excited for everyone to get together again to highlight volunteers’ efforts.
Carol Bunch, Classroom Foster Grandparent coordinator, recognized Foster Grandparents for their service. She said the volunteers put in more than 17,000 hours each year. Many volunteer sites closed due to the pandemic in March and reopened in the fall. They provide assistance to students in many different grade levels.
FGP has started a virtual Read Aloud service, and future plans call for a new Homework Club tutoring program and a Pen Pal Exchange in the fall. Bunch presented awards to Mary Jo Austin, Shirley Black, Kathy Corum, Diana Couch, Virginia Dade, Mary Ann Grayson, Kathryn Hodges, Wanda Lain, Sandra (Jean) Miles, Mary Mitchell, Ernestine Mundy, Mary Ott, Deb Simmons, Susie Sutton, Dorothy Tonnies, Peggy Uppinghouse, June Vincent and Sue Whitaker.
Bunch also presented the Foster Grandparent Station of the Year award to Canton School Daycare. Three volunteers assist at the site, and Bunch said she was accepting applications for more Foster Grandparents.
Griesbaum presented awards for RSVP Volunteers of the Year Debbie Simmons and Sue Walden. Simmons has volunteered at the Douglass Thrift Store since 2014, and was instrumental in reopening efforts at the new location. She oversees 30 volunteers and gives 42-45 hours of management service and work at the store.
Walden has volunteered at the DCS Food Pantry for the past two years. Food Pantry Supervisor Alice Stevenson said only three people worked in the back for proper social distancing. Every day, Walden would come to help “and put things in the boxes just as quickly as I could send them out the door”. Stevenson said the pantry averaged 4,500 pounds of food distributed each day, with 2.769 boxes of fresh vegetables (amounting to 106,000 pounds) and 1,529 dairy boxes (amounting to 38,000 pounds) and they gave out an average of 250 senior boxes each month.
“So if it wasn’t for Sue, and the wonderful folks that were in the back — making those boxes just as soon as we could take them — we would not have been able to have met the community’s needs,” Stevenson said, stressing it was crucial to get food to people when they could not get out to get it.
Wisdom was pleased to be able to assist with meeting a growing need during the past year.
“It made me feel very, very good. A lot of people needed a lot of stuff during the pandemic, and I was so glad that I was just able to help out with it,” she said.
The Supporting Our Success award went to County Engagement Specialist for Shelby County Carrie Elsen, who started a partnership between USDA and DCS for a summer meals program. In 2020, the program provided meals three days a week for children, totaling 3,332 meals and 3,332 snacks from May through July. The program changed to a bulk distribution method for 2021, with a week’s worth of breakfasts and lunches provided to families. Through the end of June 2021, 14,656 breakfasts and 14,656 lunches were distributed.
Several new RSVP volunteers were honored for joining the program, and Griesbaum invited each person up to receive a goody bag and certificate. The new volunteers were: Gail Baker, Julie Bright, Kimberly Coughenour, Annetta Denath, Luella Dent, Jerri Kay Dunn, Cathy Eagen, Glenn Eagen, Delbert Earlywine, Joyce Ellysen, Joe Elsen, Larry Faulkner, Barbara Garrett, Geri Graves, Terry Hayes, William Hemingway, Betty Jefferson, Karen Johnson, Priscilla Long, Martin Lund, Sam McBride, Robert Morrison, Pam Myers, Jane Pegelow, Karen Pope, Mary Rhodes, Linda Shores, Charlie Smith, Mark St. Clair, Alberta Stevenson, Debbie Swanson, Michele Trenhaile, Mark Tyrpin, Debbie VanHoose, Sue Walden, Henry Wasowiz, Karen White and Gina Wiley.
Joan Stone was inducted into the RSVP Hall of Fame for her 20 years of service, and Yvonne Stice was honored for her 15 years of service.
CASA Volunteer Coordinator presented an award to Kathy Corum for her dedication and service as an advocate for youth involved in court cases in the region. The caseworker said Corum has been a part of the two girls lives’ since first grade, visiting regularly and working closely with their placement provider.
Vicki Dudding was honored as the Community Outreach Initiatives Advisory Council Member of the Year. She is also a DCS Board of Directors member, assisting with program development and offering support and advice. She is also an RSVP volunteer with the food pantry, Super Suppers program and summer meals program.
Himmel shared her gratitude for the dedication shown by the volunteers who serve every day.
“When it comes to the work that we do at Douglass, it would not be possible without the help of our volunteers. They make up a large driving force behind the mission that we at Douglass stand behind,” she said. “And so it was an honor and a privilege to be able to recognize them, because oftentimes, they don’t want that recognition — they’re happy to be in the background and behind the scenes. So just to be able to take a day and celebrate them and the work they do is an honor for us.”