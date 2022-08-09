HANNIBAL - The Options for Women Center in Hannibal edges closer and closer to completion.
As the opening day draws closer, there is an increased need for volunteers. The center utilizes volunteers (both male and female) to assist with all aspects of its operation and is currently accepting volunteer applications.
“Our volunteers are such a vital part of our ministry. If anyone is thinking about trying to find a way to make a difference in this hurting world, I would highly encourage you to consider becoming one of our volunteers. The loving support provided to our clients will be life-changing,” said Paul Brunner, Options for Women executive director.
Brunner also specifically stressed the need for male volunteers to work with dads.
“Men play such an important role in the family. Not only do we need female volunteers to work with the moms we serve, we also need male volunteers who will mentor the dads," he said.
Current volunteers from the Bowling Green Options for Women Center will visit from 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 at Immanuel Baptist Church, 3600 McMaster’s Ave. They will share their own experiences as a volunteer and answer any questions that others considering that role might have.
Administration and staff will also be present to aid in the discussion. Light refreshments will be served. Anyone who is considering application for a volunteer position with the organization is welcomed and encouraged to attend.
Options for Women is a Pregnancy Help Center that opened in Bowling Green in 2016. Services include medical grade pregnancy tests, ultrasounds and life coaching, all confidential and offered at no charge.
Pregnancy, parenting and life skills classes are offered free at the center and online, with incentives for participation. Options for Women also offers referrals for medical help and temporary housing for expectant mothers in need, prenatal vitamins, life coaching and support for those grieving an abortion or miscarriage, adoption referrals, information on abortion and abortion pill reversal, a mentoring program for young men, and ongoing support and encouragement to young parents.
Options for Women is maintained through the generosity of donors and community volunteers.
More information and volunteer opportunities are available by visiting www.supportlife573.com or calling 573-213-5119. To RSVP for the Aug. 25 event, please call or text 573-231-1775.
