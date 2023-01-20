MONROE CITY, Mo. — Monroe City Senior Nutrition Center sponsors the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, a partnership including the Internal Revenue Service and the University of Missouri Extension office.
The VITA program has a long-term relationship and reputation of providing free simple income tax assistance to individuals and families in the area with an annual income of $60,000 or less. The VITA volunteers prepare simple income tax returns with no farm or business income. VITA preparers are trained and tested to meet the high standards of the Internal Revenue Service and complete rigorous training and testing to work with this program. Tax returns are prepared by appointment only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.