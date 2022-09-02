HANNIBAL — The senior adult volunteer programs at Douglass Community Service will be sponsoring a food drive on Monday, Sept. 12 to honor the 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance.
The RSVP and Foster Grandparent programs will hold food drives from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at County Market, Save-A-Lot and the Dollar General in Huck Finn Plaza.
Donations will be given to the Douglass Community Services Food Pantry, which is seeing an increase in client usage.
Items needed at the pantry include: pasta and pasta sauce, cereals, canned meats, box meals (like Hamburger Helper), canned fruits, laundry soap, shampoo, conditioner, dish soap, bath soap and period products.
More than 20 years have passed since 9/11. Americans continue to honor the sacrifices made that day by remembering the heroes, armed forces, first responders, and countless others’ acts of service to defend the nation’s freedom.
The AmeriCorps Senior Programs at Douglass Community Services place over 250 adult volunteers in non-profits and schools throughout Northeast Missouri.
Volunteer opportunities are available by contacting Harold Smith at 573-221-3892.
