Voelkel sentenced to probation in arson case

Voelkel

HANNIBAL — A Hannibal woman will serve five-years of probation with a suspended execution of sentence for a seven-year prison term after pleading guilty on Tuesday to second-degree arson.

Cheyenne Voelkel, 23, of Hannibal, entered the plea before Tenth Circuit Presiding Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd in the Marion County Courthouse in Hannibal. Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Luke Bryant represented the state. Pubic Defender Christopher Terril was listed in court record as previously representing the defendant.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.