Voelkel sentenced to probation in arson case

HANNIBAL — A Hannibal woman will serve five-years of probation with a suspended execution of sentence for a seven-year prison term after pleading guilty on Tuesday to second-degree arson.
Cheyenne Voelkel, 23, of Hannibal, entered the plea before Tenth Circuit Presiding Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd in the Marion County Courthouse in Hannibal. Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Luke Bryant represented the state. Pubic Defender Christopher Terril was listed in court record as previously representing the defendant.
If Voelkel does not meet the conditions of her probation sentence, she will be subject to serve the seven-year prison sentence. Bringer Shepherd scheduled a probation review hearing for Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Firefighters with the Hannibal Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire April 29 at 902 Fulton Ave. Upon arrival, firefighters found flames and smoke.
Firefighters made an offensive attack and had the fire under control in about 30 minutes. All occupants safely exited the home, and no injuries were reported.
Hannibal Police detectives later responded to the scene and began working with the Missouri State fire marshal and Hannibal fire investigator.
Investigators determined the fire to be incendiary and identified a person of interest.
Voelkel was arrested and placed on a 24-hour hold in the Marion County Jail.
A warrant was later issued in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County charging Voelkel with second-degree arson. Voelkel’s bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety.
The bond was amended to $5,000 cash or surety on July 1. Voelkel posted bond and was released on July 5.
