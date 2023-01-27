CLARKSVILLE, Mo. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office, is again partnering with the City of Clarksville to bring additional experiences to their annual Clarksville Eagle Days.
Throughout the event Saturday, Jan. 28 and Sunday, Jan. 29, USACE Park Rangers will offer free public tours of the lock chamber, which is not typically open for public touring.
Unlike previous years, the tours will focus specifically on the current work being done to the lock.
“We have a 45-day lock closure. During this time the lock is closed to all maritime traffic. These planned closures allow for necessary repairs, maintenance, and inspections to be performed within the confines of the lock chamber. The last time the chamber was dewatered was in the early 2000s,” said Kyle Wiseman, facilities maintenance and operations specialist.
“Work crews have already drained millions of gallons of water from the lock chamber, exposing the walls and floor of the structure,” said Allison Rhanor, outreach lead and director of the National Great Rivers Museum in Alton. “This necessary maintenance, in conjunction with Eagle Days, will allow us to inform visitors on how the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers maintains the locks on the Mississippi River and ensures the channel is navigable. It’s a very timely opportunity we’re excited to share with the public.”
Those interested in signing up for one of the 22 tours happening this weekend can do so by visiting the registration tent which will be located at Lock and Dam 24 throughout the event. Tours will last about half an hour and will depart every 30 minutes, with the first leaving at 10:30 a.m. and the last departing at 3:30 p.m. Tours will only be open to those who have signed up.
“This tour experience will no doubt be a unique one as the dewatering process is not an annual occurrence. We are excited to come back to Clarksville and, once again, offer an interactive experience to the community and surrounding areas. Our visitors have always been welcoming and vastly curious of how our agency conducts its missions so we plan to provide as much as we can,” said Paige Laughhunn, natural resources specialist and one of the rangers conducting tours during the festival.
Clarksville Eagle Days, the weekend’s main event, will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 and Sunday, Jan. 29, headquartered at the Apple Shed. Visitors can enjoy live eagle shows, vendors, crafts and movies. Master Naturalists will also be aiding visitors looking for bald eagles using high powered spotting scopes at the Clarksville Riverfront Park.
More information is available by calling 618-462-6979 or visiting www.mtrf.org.
