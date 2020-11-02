HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Affordable Apartments Resident Council has received several donated prizes for their first virtual auction, with tickets on sale through Nov. 15 to support classes and activities for residents of all ages.
Resident Council treasurer Allison Ross organized the fundraising effort with fellow council members, expressing her gratitude to local businesses providing donated prizes for the virtual auction. She set a goal of $500 for ticket sales to help the Resident Council host holiday parties for children, cooking classes, GED classes and other activities for residents at the Hannibal Affordable Apartments. The deadline for ticket sales is Nov. 15, and the items can be viewed on the Hannibal Affordable Apartments and Residents Facebook page.
There are 36 prizes to win in total, and ticket prices are $1 per ticket, six for $5 and 30 for $20 and Ross stressed “every dollar counts.” The auction items will have between one and four to six chances to win, depending on the item.
Items from local restaurants, artisans and other businesses are ready to view on the Facebook page, with the social media tag @haaresidentcouncil. Ticket payments may be made through Venmo or PayPal using the tag @haaresidentcouncil or by using the Cash app with the tag $haaresidentcouncil. Tickets may also be purchased in-person by calling Ross at 573-248-4147.
Ross is looking forward to reaching the $500 ticket goal to be able to provide more classes and activities for residents of all ages as a result. She said the community benefits provided by the Resident Council at the 70-apartment Hannibal Affordable Apartments have a far-reaching impact.
“So, if we’re thriving, we have more to give — whether it’s joy, careers, success — to everyone else in the community, by just being neighbors,” Ross said.