HANNIBAL — Viking Cruise Lines is requesting that the city of Hannibal make modifications to one of its docks in order to accommodate a Viking boat which is scheduled to begin visiting Hannibal next year.
“The need for the modification is due to the Viking ships having an entrance to their ship further from the bow than other cruise ships,” said Andy Dorian, Hannibal’s director of central services, during Tuesday night’s meeting of the Hannibal City Council.
According to Dorian, the modifications would include removing the dock spud poles and relocating the current dock approximately 50 feet to the south from its current location. Also requested is a new deadman to tie up to and a new landing pad for the gangway.
Dorian said that Viking has agreed to cover the cost of the project in addition to the city utilizing the $50,000 that Viking gave it for dock work as part of the original contract agreement. Dorian added that the city has not used any of that money yet since it was specifically set aside for dock repairs or modifications.
The city council approved Tuesday night a contract up to $8,600 with Klingner & Associates for the design, bidding and construction administration for the project.
In other business, Mayor James Hark administrated the oath of office to Debbie White, deputy city clerk.
Representatives of Liberty Utilities and the Hannibal Board of Public Works addressed the council regarding the impact that rising energy costs will have on consumer rates.
First reading was given a bill that would revise city code concerning park rules, specifically camping in city parks.
Approval was given a traffic committee recommendation that prohibits semi traffic at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Pleasant Street.
The purchase was approved of two truck beds, hydraulics and snowplows from Woody’s Municipal Supply Company for $69,770.
A three-year contract with Republic Services for the collection of municipal trash from dumpsters was approved. The city will pay $7,000 in 2022, $7,350 in 2023 and $7,717 in 2024.
