HANNIBAL — Despite the fact that the riverboat cruise season only concluded a month ago, thoughts have already turned to when the big boats return in 2022.
According to Andy Dorian, Hannibal’s director of central services, officials with Viking cruise lines paid a visit to America’s Hometown early last month.
“Viking was in town looking at everything,” he said.
Viking is scheduled to begin cruising on the Mississippi River next year, which will include stops in Hannibal.
“They will have one boat starting in July. It is a pretty cool boat,” Dorian said during the November meeting of the park board.
Although Dorian said the riverfront is “getting quieter” some repairs have recently taken place and plans for future work are currently being formulated.
Repairs to the kayak launch in the marina, which was damaged by high winds during a severe storm in August, were expected to be completed before the end of November.
“Then that will be back up and running,” Dorian said.
Projects involving gasoline and security cameras at the marina are still in the planning stages.
“We have not bid any of that out yet,” Dorian said. “Klingner (and Associates) is getting closer to finishing the design.”
Dorian reported that the sale of benches is continuing.
“We have sold a couple more benches,” he said. “We’re starting to sell them on the interior of the park in a couple of different places.”
