HANNIBAL — The Victory Over Hunger Gardens have produced a harvest of more than 150 pounds of fresh produce this season, again fulfilling its mission of providing food for community members in need.
The city of Hannibal provides the lot, a shed, tools and water for the Victory Over Hunger Gardens. The community project was originally spearheaded six years ago by former Hannibal City Council member Gordon Ipson and former City Manager Jeff LaGarce.
This March, Maria Kuhns and her husband, Zach Callow, took leadership of the garden. Over the past few months, volunteers have harvested fresh produce about a dozen times, totaling more than 150 pounds. Hot and dry conditions and some persistent weeds led to a bit of a decrease from last year.
Callow stressed he is happy to be able to give the produce back to the community, donating to the Douglass Community Service food pantry.
"As long as we're giving something back to the community, it's definitely a win," he said, noting he looks forward to larger harvests in the future which could be shared with even more members of the community.
So far, the garden has yielded produce like tomatoes, okra, green beans, lettuce, spinach and radishes. Also, some peppers close to ripening.
In June and July, Kids in Motion, a summer program of Douglass Community Services that provides community projects for at-risk youth, provided teams of youth to help raise crops and assist with harvest efforts at the garden.
"The KIM participants working the Victory Over Hunger Garden learned that lots of hard work go into producing fresh food. They also learned the importance of fresh foods and the role the Garden plays in helping reduce food insecurity in Hannibal," said Stacey Nicholas, chief development officer at Douglass Community Services.
Callow said volunteers including youth groups and other community members have made the success possible. He commended the Kids in Motion members and everyone who lent a helping hand.
"We really appreciated it," Callow said, noting he wasn't there in person, but witnessed the results of their hard work. "We had a couple volunteers — Gordon and Beth — that helped out supervising the Kids in Motion. All the groups were really good to work with. They were a huge help. They did a lot of watering for us — it had been pretty hot and dry this summer, so every time we could give the plants a little drink, it helped us out."
Callow added volunteers assisted with a variety of tasks like weed pulling to keep the garden in order.
At this stage of the season, plants like tomatoes, green beans and okra are reaching the "tail end" of their production. Before the end of August, Callow and fellow volunteers plan some fall plantings, including a new round of green beans.
"It's been going good. It's been kind of hot and dry, which I think worked against us a little bit. We have a quite a few weeds that popped up, but I think we've kind of done the best we can with it," Callow said, stressing that he and fellow volunteers learned a great deal during the season, including specific things to focus on this fall and for the coming year.
"It might have been kind of a tougher season, but it definitely helped us, and will help us going forward," he said.
Additional volunteers are always welcome to join the Victory Over Hunger Gardens. Callow said workdays are generally on Monday, but the schedule is flexible. More information and ways to reach out are available through the garden's Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.