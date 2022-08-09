Victory Over Hunger Gardens harvests more than 150 pounds of produce

Despite a hot and dry season, there have been more than 150 pounds of fresh produce harvested from the Victory Over Hunger Gardens so far. Volunteers including Kids in Motion members from Douglass Community Services and local youth groups have contributed to watering, weed removal and harvesting tasks so the produce can be donated back to the community.

 COURIER-POST PHOTO / TREVOR MCDONALD

HANNIBAL — The Victory Over Hunger Gardens have produced a harvest of more than 150 pounds of fresh produce this season, again fulfilling its mission of providing food for community members in need.

The city of Hannibal provides the lot, a shed, tools and water for the Victory Over Hunger Gardens. The community project was originally spearheaded six years ago by former Hannibal City Council member Gordon Ipson and former City Manager Jeff LaGarce.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.