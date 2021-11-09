Victory Over Hunger Garden sees record harvest

HANNIBAL — Hannibal’s Victory Over Hunger Garden enjoyed a record-setting growing season this year.
The final harvest, which took place on Nov. 1, raised 2021’s total to 2,785 pounds of fresh vegetables, which eclipsed the previous high harvest mark set in 2020 by approximately 300 pounds. The produce was donated to Hannibal food pantries.
“Many volunteers contributed to the successful effort this year including the 2021 Kids in Motion participants who worked one day each week in June and July,” said Gordon Ipson, founder of the produce-growing program. “Others helped out at various times, some on just one day, others for several.”
Cited for special thanks were volunteers Beth Love, Don Nicholson and Jim Moore.
“Without their work and dedication none of the results would have been possible,” Ipson said. “Since I am not really a gardener their expertise was really what made our results possible.”
Ipson expressed appreciation to the city of Hannibal for providing the lot, water and tools needed to make the garden possible.
“Andy Dorian’s staff at the Department of Parks and Recreation has been very helpful in tilling the ground and bringing in additional top soil when we asked,” he said.
According to Ipson, a meeting to discuss garden plans in 2022 will likely be scheduled some time early next year.
“The meeting will be crucial in deciding whether the Victory Over Hunger Garden returns for a sixth year,” Ipson said. “Finding additional volunteers and/or contributors will determine whether or not the garden will be planted again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.