Victory Over Hunger Garden in need of volunteer assistance

HANNIBAL — The Victory Over Hunger Garden has raised thousands of pounds of produce, providing food in the community at a time when the need is greater than ever.
Now in its fifth year, volunteer Gordon Ipson said the need has also grown for volunteers to assist with the garden.
During the summer, Kids in Motion youth assisted Ipson and fellow volunteers Don Nicholson, Jim Moore and Beth Love — mulching and weeding the garden each week. As of last Thursday, volunteers had harvested 2,742.2 pounds of food. Douglass Community Services Chief Development Officer Stacey Nicholas said KIM youth got an up-close look at the difference the garden and volunteer efforts made for neighbors in the community.
“Their ability to volunteer there allowed them to see the full cycle of the food,” Nicholas said. “They got to work in the garden, and then they worked in the pantry and they got to see how important that fresh food was to people receiving it.”
Ipson said most of the food harvested at the Victory Over Hunger Garden goes to the DCS food pantry and Harvest Outreach Ministries’ Loaves and Fishes program. The impact is apparent each day at the DC food pantry.
“The Victory Over Hunger Garden gives us the ability to give our clients fresh food, which ultimately is the best for everyone’s health and well-being,” said Stephanie Himmel, Community Outreach Initiative Director at DCS.
Ipson said next year will bring a particularly strong need for volunteer assistance. With his new duties as Hannibal Evening Kiwanis Club president, Ipson is not going to be able to devote as much time to the tasks needed to keep the garden maintained and harvest food, stressing it he didn’t expect fellow volunteers to shoulder the extra load by themselves. The city of Hannibal provides the lot, tools and water for the garden. He said harvests are at about 7:30-8 a.m. Monday and Thursday each week.
“I think the work of those dedicated volunteers really deserves a little bit of recognition, because Don, Jim and Beth have all been really great this year, stepping in,” he said.
More information about how to support the volunteer efforts at the garden are available by contacting Ipson at 573-822-6248 or gordonipson@yahoo.com. There is a Facebook page for the garden, with the search tag VOHG Hannibal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.