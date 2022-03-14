Victory Over Hunger Garden enters sixth year with new leadership

HANNIBAL — The Victory Over Hunger Garden will enter its sixth year under the leadership with a husband-and-wife team eager to carry on the tradition of giving back to the community.
Gordon Ipson, founder of the produce-growing program, reported the garden yielded a record harvest of 2,785 pounds of produce.
Volunteers include youth with the Kids in Motion (KIM) program through Douglass Community Services.
With the garden’s sixth year approaching, Ipson sought to ensure the spirit of giving back to agencies like the DCS Food Pantry and Harvest Outreach Ministries’ Loaves and Fishes program.
Ipson held a meeting on Saturday to seek volunteers and determine the future of the garden.
Husband and wife Zach Callow and Maria Kuhns stepped up to lead efforts including laying out the garden and scheduling planting and other chores.
Callow and Kuhns had limited opportunities to help with the garden in the past. When they heard about the need for more volunteer assistance, they were prepared for shaping the garden’s future.
“We were pretty eager to get involved, so we just said we’d go ahead and do it,” he said. “We’ll definitely welcome any volunteers we can get. I think we’ll be kind of the foundation, and then hopefully pick up some helpers along the way and work together to make it work.”
Callow grew up working on his aunt and uncle’s vegetable farm, and his family has always been passionate about gardening.
Kuhns also enjoyed caring for her parents’ garden when she was in high school.
When they met at Mizzou, the couple cared for their own garden together in Columbia, Mo.
They both knew they would like to have a garden back home, and they wanted to make sure they could blend that passion with their shared desire to give back to the community.
“We love getting to share those passions with the community. We just thought the garden was a really cool mission,” Kuhns said, noting they both have ag business degrees and enjoy getting to share their experience with others. “It really spoke to both of us that the produce gets to go to the food pantry, and we love the education component of just teaching people of where their food comes from.”
The lot, tools and water for the Victory Over Hunger Garden are provided by the city of Hannibal.
Volunteers provide all of the labor to maintain the garden, plant and harvest crops. Ipson said more volunteers are needed for the coming season.
Also, donations of seeds and plants are welcome.
KIM participants have volunteered their time in the past to weed and mulch the garden during the summer. The youth also help out in the food pantry, seeing the full cycle of their efforts. Ipson said he plans to reach out KIM officials again to request assistance.
Ipson expressed his gratitude for Kuhns and Callow taking on their new roles in the garden.
Kuhns echoed the feeling of thanks, noting how Ipson’s vision and past efforts made everything possible today.
“He has been the one who has introduced us to so many opportunities for volunteerism and being the gatekeeper for a lot of opportunities like that,” she said. “We wouldn’t have been able to do any of this without him.
Kuhns said she and her husband will be able to devote evenings and weekends to the garden, due to their full-time jobs.
They are enthusiastic about every opportunity to share the experience with youth.
More information about how to donate or support the volunteer efforts at the garden are available by contacting Kuhns at 217-526-2281 or Ipson at 573-822-6248 or gordonipson@yahoo.com. There is a Facebook page for the garden, with the search tag VOHG Hannibal
