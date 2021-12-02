Victorian Festival of Christmas set to create holiday memories this weekend

HANNIBAL — The Victorian Festival of Christmas will shimmer with the magic of the holiday season this weekend, with highlights including the expanded O.C. Wilson Scottish Rite Feztival of Trees, visits from Santa Claus and the Hannibal Jaycees Christmas Parade beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Katy Welch, who leads the Victorian Festival of Christmas committee and is the owner of Java Jive, is excited about the weekend festivities for the Victorian Festival of Christmas. Santa will visit with children at his festive house at Hill and Main Streets from 4-7 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. After the Hannibal Jaycees Christmas Parade concludes, Santa will visit with children again from 7-8:30 p.m.
The previous week was a great success, with downtown businesses reporting a strong Small Business Saturday event, in addition to an excellent Black Friday.
“We’re pretty excited. Normally, everybody’s at all the big box stores that day, but I think most everybody had one of the biggest Black Friday’s they’ve every had downtown,” Welch said.
The Jaycees Christmas Parade will travel down Broadway and North Main Street, featuring festive lighted floats, decorated vehicles and Santa Claus. The entry fee for participants will be a toy to benefit the Northeast Missouri Toys for Tots program.
The Feztival of Trees has expanded to cover two weekends, coinciding with the two parades and the Living Windows displays scheduled from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. Organizer Jack Kairy said the event will also be closer to the festivities this year at 108 North Main Street, next to HNB Bank. The event will take place 4-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. The event continues from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12.
Proceeds from the event will go toward providing scholarships for pediatric speech therapy patients at Hannibal Regional Healthcare System. Fully decorated trees will be on display with gifts under the tree. Participants can bid for each tree with raffle tickets available for $1 each.
Each tree is valued at a minimum of $500 and donated by local individuals, businesses and organizations. A winning ticket for each tree will be drawn on Sunday, Dec. 12. Admission to the event is $3 per person for ages 13 and above. Children 12 and under are free when accompanied by an adult.
Kairy said trees reflect themes including movie night, The Grinch, “it’s always 5 o’clock somewhere” and children’s themes like princesses and dinosaurs. The Feztival of Trees has expanded substantially for 2021.
“It’s great. I’m loving it,” Kairy said. “We grew from last year — we only had nine trees. This year we have 15.”
Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Megan Rapp expressed her excitement about the success of the festival so far, and how there are many more exciting activities planned.
“The weather has been beautiful,” she said, noting there are a variety of opportunities for people to “think outside the box” when choosing gifts for friends or loved ones who might have enough stuff already. “Maybe you want to get them tickets to an attraction or a gift certificate to a nice restaurant. It’s a great way to encourage people to shop local.”
Rapp looks forward to events including the Babes in Toyland Parade at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 and the Holiday Home and Loft Tours from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 18. Tickets for the tour are $10 each and may be purchased at www.historichannibalmo.com or on Facebook with the tag VictorianChristmasinHannibal.
“We’ve gotten quite a few calls here at the office about Living Windows and the Homes Tour,” she said, noting the two-day tour encourages visitors to stay in Hannibal to witness all the community has to offer during the holidays. “People love to see the spirit of the holiday season.”
Welch encouraged everyone to venture downtown to witness the holiday atmosphere any day of the week.
“The street’s just gorgeous at night. The Parks and Rec have set up all the large light displays through Central Park, so you can cruise down Broadway, and then up Main Street, and get a pretty nice little evening light tour,” she said.
More information about the Victorian Festival of Christmas is available by visiting www.historichannibalmo.com or the event Facebook page with the tag VictorianChristmasinHannibal.
