HANNIBAL — The Third Street viaduct, which is utilized by hundreds of north and southbound vehicles a day in Hannibal, will be closed and replaced in the near future, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT).
The viaduct was added to the state's five-year construction program, also known as the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP), after not faring well in a regular state bridge inspection.
"It was brought into the STIP because it is one of the structurally deficient bridges in the state highway system," said Paula Gough, district engineer with MoDOT's Northeast District during last week's meeting of the Hannibal City Council. "It is safe to be open and will continue to remain open as long as conditions warrant."
Shortly after the determination was made that the viaduct would need to be replaced MoDOT began contacting those who will be impacted by the project. Among the first to hear from the state were those who provide emergency services.
"Emergency services are of particular concern with this bridge because of the way that Hannibal is laid out," Gough said. "We gave notice to emergency services so they can do their own planning to prepare for when this bridge is under construction."
According to Gough, efforts will be made to lessen the project's impact during construction.
"What we're trying to do is as much of it while leaving the existing bridge in place, but then it will have to be closed for a period of time," she said.
It is currently estimated that the viaduct will be closed for 130 days. However, that could change.
"We are putting incentives in (the contract) for the contractor so that if they get it back open early they will receive a bonus," Gough said. "If they go after the closure time there will be a deduction. That is what we typically try to do, especially on bridge replacements that are in a sensitive area where we are trying to minimize the impact."
Work is tentatively slated to begin either during the winter of 2022 or early in 2023, and wrapping up in mid September 2023.
MoDOT intends to host a public information meeting in October once the schedule of closures is firmed up.
While Gough acknowledges that some significant adjustments lie ahead, she believes they will prove worthwhile in the long term.
"We know it will be different and a change, but for improvement there has to be some change," she said. "We will have a new structure that will be here for many, many years so we won't have to worry about having an unfortunate and untimely closure. This (viaduct project) is allowing us to replace the bridge in a planned fashion."
