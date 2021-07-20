QUINCY, Ill. — A Veteran Resource Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct 15, at the Kroc Center, 405 Vermont, Quincy Ill.
The opening ceremony will be from 9-9:30 a.m., with the Resource Fair will be from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. People are encouraged to come join the Tri-State Veterans Support, heroic local veterans and community partners of the Tri-State region at the second annual community “Veterans Resource Fair”.
National, state and local veterans organizations, local community organizations and businesses, as well as individual veteran support groups, will be on site to discuss the services they offer.
The fair is an ideal opportunity for all veterans and their families to learn more about the programs and services available to them within the tri-state area.
All veterans, their families and the public are highly encouraged to attend. This event is open to the public and will be free of any charges.