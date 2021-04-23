HANNIBAL — Work has resumed on the Veterans Memorial that is being built on the Cardiff Hill Overlook in Hannibal.
“They have the base down, the first level, and it looks really good,” said Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services, during the recent meeting of the Hannibal Park Board. “They need to come back and finish the rest of it. Then we are going to come in on the back end when they are done and we are going to rip all the bricks and everything out and re-pour the concrete pads. We will make it a really nice area, not a trip hazard.”
Much of the remaining work will be done through a team effort involving city personnel.
“The concrete work that we’re going to do will be a joint project between the parks and streets departments,” Dorian said. “We are going to try and start doing that a little more often so we will not strain one department.”
Before the project is declared complete signage will be erected recognizing the project’s major donors. Over $62,000 has been raised publicly to make the memorial possible. A significant amount of that total has been generated through the sale of 367 memorial bricks.
In addition to the memorial there will be benches, a flag and lighting at the site.
“You will have this beautiful monument overlooking the river and on the left there is the Becky butterfly garden. It will be a nice area for everyone,” said Dorian last September when some bricks were being relocated so that some preliminary work could take place at the site.
The memorial will feature wording that has been contributed by the local Veterans Service Committee, which has worked in conjunction with the parks department on the project.
A key component of the memorial will be the ship’s bell from the USS Hannibal, which was sent off to be restored. The bell was presented to the city in the late 1940s by the U.S. Navy.
Dorian appreciates the public’s patience.
“That’s been a long time coming,” he said regarding the memorial project. “It is getting closer (to completion).”