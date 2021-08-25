Veterans Memorial to begin taking shape

HANNIBAL — Two key elements of Hannibal’s Veterans Memorial are reportedly ready to be set in place at the Cardiff Hill Overlook Park.
During the recent meeting of the Hannibal Park Board, Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services, said that work on the bell and archway has been completed and those items are now ready for delivery.
“That is what we have been waiting on,” Dorian said, regarding the bell and archway.
A crane will be utilized to set the items in place.
“Once that is done then we will come in and do all the excavating work and put the (personalized veterans) bricks in,” Dorian said. “We also have a flagpole to install and some other signage. However, we have got to get the bell and archway in first. That is the first big step. Progress is moving on that.”
The memorial, which will be called a “Mantel of Peace,” is being constructed with a view of the Mississippi River. The concrete structure has two columns which will support an overhead archway from which the “Freedom Bell” will be hung. The bell, which sat in Hannibal’s Kiwanis Park for decades, came from the USS Hannibal. The ship served in the Spanish-American War, World War I and World War I I before being decommissioned in 1944.
Fundraising for the campaign officially began in September with a goal of $60,000. The bulk of the funds were raised through the sale of customized veterans bricks. The bricks, which can still be purchased, cost $125 apiece.
The memorial project is a joint venture of the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department and the Veterans Service Commission.