HANNIBAL — Veterans, loved ones and supporters filled Cardiff Hill Overlook Park for the dedication of the Veterans Memorial and Freedom Bell.
Veterans Service Committee Chair Pansy Kolb welcomed everyone, signaling to the Patriot Riders to ring the bell to start the ceremony. The community effort for the tribute shone in the monument topped with a flying eagle, the bricks dedicated to veterans on the pathway leading to the memorial, the tribute including Hannibal High School band students Tanner Scholes and Noah Krisko playing taps and Tom and Becky handing out programs and members of Daisy Scout Troop 9239 and Mayor James Hark passing out flags.
“This wonderful Veterans Memorial is built to honor all of our brothers and sisters that have served our great nation. This memorial serves as a tribute to all of those who have fallen in combat, those that are still missing — they never come home but are not forgotten — as well as all veterans present and future,” she said.
Members of the American Legion Color Guard raised the American flag for the first time at the special site, and Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd sang a stirring rendition of the national anthem and performed piano accompaniment. Pastor Tom Day, who is also a Vietnam veteran, led the opening prayer.
Brian Nichols spoke on behalf of U.S Rep. Sam Graves. As a member of the House Armed Services Committee, Graves plays an important part in forming policy. But Nichols stressed what is most important when it comes to defending the nation.
“There’s one key thing there we that can’t get by without, no matter what the policy is, and that’s the men and women who step up and serve in our Armed Forces,” he said. “Without them, without their service, without their sacrifice — and those of you here who have done that — policy doesn’t mean a whole lot. They play a pivotal role in the common defense, and that’s why we commemorate and remember and thank and honor our veterans.”
Rep. Louis Riggs talked about seeing the project take shape during four years on the Park Board, noting it was “wonderful idea from the get-go.” He commended Mary Lynne Richards and other members of the Parks and Recreation Department for their efforts.
“First of all, I want to thank the veterans for the freedoms that we share, the ability to assemble in a place like this on a day like today,” he said. “Some gave all, all gave some. It’s humbling to be a part of this ceremony today.”
Riggs presented a Resolution from the Missouri House of Representatives, honoring keynote speaker Major Retired Jim Miller for his service.
Miller expressed how pleased he was to be a part of the ceremony. First off, he recognized World War II veteran Babe Rouse, who at the age of 96 “still feels like he’s 18.”
“It’s a pleasure for me to be here, and truly an honor to be here and be a part of this memorial dedication. I kind of feel like it’s my duty when asked to speak on behalf of my fellow veterans,” he said. “I hold all of them in high esteem.”
Miller said like many in the crowd for the event, he is a combat veteran. He served two tours in Vietnam — a ground assignment in 1965 and 1966 and a second tour in 1969 and 1970 flying Cobra attack helicopters. During that time, he picked up about 1,600 combat assault hours flying what was known as “the snake.”
Miller said he always remembers those who served before who are no longer with us, including the 58,000 plus people whose names are engraved on the black granite wall of the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, D.C.
“We’re here to honor and memorialize our veterans through this marvelous monument that we have here today. But we’re here for more than that, folks.” “We’re here to honor the over 1 million veterans who have given the ultimate sacrifice to defend this great nation. We’re also here to honor the 123,000 who hare interred on foreign soil,” he said, urging everyone to pause and think about family members who have not been able to visit their loved one’s final resting place. “We’re also here today to honor the 38 who are still missing and unaccounted for from the state of Missouri.”
Most of the people who read about war see numbers, but Miller said “to those that survived, and to the families of those that did not — we see the faces. We feel the pain that these numbers have created.
“We are, until we pass on, haunted by these numbers, because they were our buddies, they were our friends,” he said.
Miller said World War II veterans are leaving at a rate of 1,000 per day. He said America is also losing Korean War veterans at a rising rate. Vietnam veterans make up the largest percentage of veterans — comprising about 30% of the current veteran population.
The black wall in Washington D.C. shows many stark facts. Miller said eight women are on the list, noting “our female veterans are too often forgotten.” All of the women named on the memorial were nurses in evacuation hospitals. Miller spent time in one of the facilities, and he personally recounted the work they did and the numerous injuries they treated every day.
There are also three sets of fathers and sons with names on the wall. Nine hundred ninety-seven on the wall were killed on their first day in Vietnam and 1,448 were killed on their last day in Vietnam. Forty-six names on the wall were those of people Miller served with. Eleven of them were with Miler on the same mission, and died during that operation.
“I visit them every time I go to that wall in Washington D.C. These are just a few examples of the true cost of war,” Miller said. “The sacrifices these veterans have given for our country must never be forgotten.”
Miller said beginning in Lexington and on to every place where freedom was defended, the honor and sacrifice of each veteran is reflected in the waving American flag.
“Our veterans have forged ahead into the unknown to protect our freedom, and hold high the light of Liberty. Their sweat, their blood, their courage is sewn into the very fabric of the flag. Their gift to us is the American way of life,” he said, stressing how special it is to give them honor on this day.
Kolb expressed her gratitude to everyone who played a part in bringing the monument to fruition, including Andy Dorian, Mary Lynne Richards and the rest of the members of the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department, the Hannibal Street Department, Harrison Monuments, Hannibal Machine and Welding and Klingner and Associates.
Pastor Lindell Shumake, a fellow veteran, led everyone in the closing prayer. The American Legion Honor Guard performed a 21-gun salute, and Noah Krisko and Tanner Scholes performed Taps.
Chad Douglas, donor relations coordinator for the Salvation Army, was happy to accompany his son, Noah, at the ceremony. During the Veteran’s Parade, he got to take part in the annual tradition of serving donuts and coffee to veterans.
“I think days like this are so important, given the fact that we’re a few days in front of the actual Veterans Day. You don’t need a Veterans Day to celebrate veterans. That should be done every day,” Douglas said. noting the Salvation Army has a long history with the veterans, including making them a part of the Christmas campaign kickoff. “And then to come the Veterans Memorial, and to walk amongst World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Gulf War, War on Terror, Afghanistan and Iraq veterans — it’s just very humbling. It makes you proud. There’s a lot going on in this country right now, when it gets right down to it, we’re all Americans. We’re all cut from the same cloth... We get along, and I think days like this bring that into perspective.”
Mary Lynne Richards shared her joy with how the event turned out. She shared how the weather was ideal and everything went extremely smoothly.
“I was so glad so many veterans were able to attend. I was so glad that we were able to enjoy them in this setting, overlooking the river, honoring our veterans. I feel like it’s an appropriate, serene setting for that,” she said. “Everyone who bought a brick helped. We had a lot of donors, but every little brick helped build this.”
Room remains for more bricks to join about 380 bricks honoring veterans. Forms for bricks are available on the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department website at hannibalparks.org, at City Hall and at the VFW and American Legion halls.
