HANNIBAL — With the COVID pandemic continuing, Hannibal's Veterans Day parade on Saturday, Nov. 7, was shorter than usual. Some of the military veterans participating said others may have decided to stay home for safety.
As they gathered at Grand Avenue and Broadway and greeted each other, the veterans were served doughnuts and coffee by the Hannibal Salvation Army, where Capt. Kristina Sjogren reported about 55 veterans were served.
Several veterans shared their positive views of military life. “I loved the Marine Corps,” said Barry Thomure, who wanted to continue his career but suffered a hearing problem during his first term in Vietnam. “I served one full term and signed for another, but I lost my hearing,”
Thomure said.
Another local veteran who recommends military service was Vernon Sheets, who was an aircraft mechanic in the U.S. Air Force. He had two deployments, in Vietnam in 1966 and in Thailand in 1967, and is grateful he had no injuries.
Sheets said the military, “is a good way to get an education,” adding that his son, Kenny, received his education through the military and now works for Boeing. Vernon Sheets and his wife, Ingrid, are keeping busy as volunteers with the Hannibal Regional Hospital Auxiliary.
Gary Douglas, who served in Vietnam for 14 months with the Army Artillery was among veterans celebrating at the parade.
“I'm one of the fortunate ones,” Douglas said, by returning uninjured.
Douglas urges people to join the military. “I would go again. I hope we keep a strong military,” Douglas said.
Another Vietnam veteran grateful to be uninjured was Jim Miller, who said he is thankful to not be among the 58,492 names on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall. He was deployed to Vietnam in 1965 and '66 and was expecting a third order when peace talks were planned.
Miller explained how difficult it was for soldiers to “sit with your wife and children” before a deployment and discuss what they should do if you did not return.
Bob Wilson, a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War, explained, “I never got to Korea. That's why I'm still here.” He spent three years at the Air Force base at Yuma, Ariz.
“We slept in tents. It was 110 degrees and a sandstorm,” Wilson said.
Pansy Kolb was among the female veterans at the parade, wearing a T-shirt with a message: “Never underestimate an old woman with a DD-214.” The DD-214 is a Certificate of Release from military service.
Kolb and her husband, Bob, both enlisted in the Army in Hannibal. After he received a medical discharge, she continued to serve during the Vietnam Era. She served in Seoul, South Korea, after the birth of their first son, but decided to stay home when their next child was born. She is active in the local VFW, where she is a former commander.
Gene Ledbetter said as a young child he knew he wanted to follow his dad's example and join the Air Force. “I was born in 1952 in Shreveport, La., in the Air Force,” Ledbetter said. His dad, Charles E. Ledbetter, had a military career, serving in World War II, Korea and Vietnam before dying of a heart attack at age 48. Gene Ledbetter served from 1971 to 1974. He is a member of the American Legion, VFW and Disabled Veterans.
Moolah Shriners including Mike O'Cheltree and Keith Baker rode eight vehicles in the parade.
One parade unit included a column of flags. Mark Neil of Mr. CB's Lawn Service, a veteran of the 101st Army Airborne Division, explained his flags were displayed in the proper order, which many people do not know. The order is American, Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard.
Jason Krigbaum of Heartland Auto Body explained Heartland was coordinating the parade for the second year, and it had about 30 entries this year.
Gail Bryant, executive director of the Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau, explained the parade entry fees will go toward funding the Veterans Memorial that Hannibal is adding at the Cardiff Hill Overlook.