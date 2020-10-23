MONROE CITY, Mo. — If anyone attending Monroe City’s football game on Friday night needed a reason to cheer, they got a perfect opportunity as military veterans were honored during halftime.
“In lieu of our annual Veterans Day assembly, we are honoring veterans at the varsity football game,” said Jennifer Hays a social studies teacher at Monroe City High School.
The usual assembly was canceled due to COVID-19 safety concerns. But school officials did not want to forget about veterans, so the Monroe City High School band and choir performed patriotic music during halftime. The booster club provided a free meal and the Veterans of Foreign Wars presented flags during the national anthem.
It was the kind of team effort that Monroe City Superintendent Tony DeGrave expected in a community that has deep respect for veterans.
A 50/50 raffle also was held to generate funds for the Great River Honor Flight.
Carlos Fernandez, chairman of the Great River Honor Flight Board, only learned about the raffle on Thursday. But he said the support for veterans in this region comes as no surprise.
“The success we’ve had over the years has been due to events like this and people who support our veterans,” Fernandez said.
Over the local Honor Flight’s 10 years, it has taken 57 flights, transporting 1,853 veterans to military sites in and around Washington D.C. Honor Flights nationwide have been suspended this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At this time it appears that flights will not resume until March 2021 at the earliest.
“Because of the age of the veterans who go on the Honor Flights, safety has always been our top concern and it is even more so with COVID-19,” Fernandez said.
“We look forward to getting back toward normal and resuming our flights. What we want is for the veterans who have not experienced an Honor Flight to have the same opportunity as the veterans before them,” Fernandez said.