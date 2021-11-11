HANNIBAL — Veterans, family members and supporters gathered to pay tribute and show gratitude during the 2021 Veterans Day Service on Thursday at Grand View Funeral Home and Burial Park.
Members of the Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post 55 Honor Guard presented the colors, and the National Anthem was performed. Rev. Jason Young delivered the opening prayer. Rev. Mark Burkey was the speaker for the program, expressing the emotions he feels for U.S. veterans every day.
Even though many years had passed, Burkey vividly remembered the day he met John, a veteran who sat down with him for an hourlong conversation. John was at bedside of a friend, and Burkey was the chaplain for the day.
“I was just enjoying my time talking with John, getting to know him and hearing what he had to say,” Burkey said, asking respectfully about his service when the topic came up.
“That day, suddenly I felt a sense of being overwhelmed as I discovered that John was one that had survived the first wave at Normandy on D-Day,” he said. “It’s kind of there again, like it was that day — there was a lump in my throat — to think that John, just a young man, stormed that beach and survived somehow not only that invasion, but survived his years in Europe. He came home to live his life.”
John shared feelings about what it was like to see his comrades and brothers falling around him on that beach. Burkey listened with respect and honor, realizing he was talking with “a living piece of history” and noting how grateful he was to have met him.
Burkey went on to discuss why the era of the Second World War was known as the Greatest Generation, including everyone who served and everyone in the United States and allies who were together in a mission to “defeat a terrible evil that was taking place in the world.”
The journey to vanquishing the evil and ensuring freedom came at a great cost. Burkey stressed how important it is to remember how every veteran made a sacrifice, with many giving the ultimate sacrifice. And he talked about how many people joined those in the service to fight for freedom in the U.S., including women known as “Rosie the Riveter.”
Burkey said in Tom Brokaw’s book, The Greatest Generation, he wrote of the dedication and sacrifice shown by the people who served.
“I was deeply moved and profoundly grateful for all they had done. This generation was summoned and told to prepare for war. They left their ranches, their jobs. They quit school and went from cap and gown and directly into uniform. At a time in their lives when their days and nights should have been filled with adventure, love and the lessons of a workaday world, they were fighting — often hand-to-hand, and in the most primitive conditions possible. This is the greatest generation any society has ever produced,” Brokaw wrote.
Burkey stressed how members of every generation have “risen to the occasion and sacrificed.”
“Today we honor the veterans of all ages, whether wartime or peacetime,” Burkey said, stressing how important it is to show gratitude every day for all veterans.
Burkey asked veterans in attendance to stand. He thanked them all for their service, and attendees applauded in gratitude. While there is always the hope for peace, Burkey said conflict will remain until Jesus returns.
“We are grateful for each of our veterans. We’re grateful that this day is a reminder,” Burkey said, talking about the uplifting posts he saw on Facebook of people saying ‘thank you’ to veterans. “We don’t say it often enough. We say it today. We honor our veterans, and we are thankful for you. Please remember that and please know that.”
Young also expressed his thanks to all the veterans and those who attended the service. As “America The Beautiful” played, the Emmette J. Shields Post 55 Honor Guard led everyone outside to Grand View Burial Park’s Veterans Memorial.
The Honor Guard members performed a 21-gun salute, followed by the playing of Taps. One of the veterans at the service, who asked that his name be withheld, was moved to tears by the showing of support. He served in the Marine Corps from 1969 to 1973 and one tour of Vietnam.
These guys need honored, and not enough people are doing it any more,” he said. “This was a good first start, getting everybody to come together again.”
