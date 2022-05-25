QUINCY, Ill. — Bob Baumbach, of Des Peres, Mo., fought tears while reading through letters from two Quincy elementary schools in appreciation of his service as an airman during the Vietnam War.
The letters from St. Francis Solanus and Iles Elementary were a special gift to 31 veterans, including Baumbach, who were the first to board the Great River Honor Flight Thursday morning after nearly three years on the ground because of COVID-19.
The flights will now take place monthly, with a break in July, through October.
“I was just overwhelmed with gratitude,” Baumbach said. “It was very emotional.”
A whirlwind day includes a flight to Washington and a visit to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the Korean War Veterans Memorial, the Lincoln Memorial and the World War II Memorial, which is beside the Washington Monument.
Veterans on the flight were from both sides of the river including the Ralls and Marion counties in Missouri, and Adams, McDonough, Hancock, Schuyler, Brown, Pike and St. Clair counties in Illinois.
Through each leg of the trip, the veterans are met with cheers and handshakes from crowds eager to thank them for their service.
Sharon Lake of New London, Mo., attended her second honor flight on Thursday as a guardian to one of the veterans. She was on the bus which met 129 motorcycles at Love’s Travel Stop to accompany them to John Wood College.
Another crowd waited to cheer them on at the college, including veterans who previously went on the honor flight, and before boarding the bus to St. Louis, each veteran was called by name, branch of military service and rank to receive a handmade quilt from the Piecemakers Quilt Guild.
It continued in Washington where Lake said a group of eighth-graders surrounded them with thank-yous and high-fives at one of the memorials.
Their return to the St. Louis airport and then Quincy was met with the same enthusiasm.
Lake noted that the widespread appreciation is hard for veterans to comprehend due to the not-so-warm welcomes they received after their service when they first arrived on U.S. soil.
“They were treated so badly when they got home. They were spit on and called names,” Lake said. “I heard one veteran say that when they came back to the States the first thing they did when they hit the ground was get that uniform off and not tell anyone about it.”
Lake said many veterans who had that experience don’t talk about it, and often not even to their families or friends. For those veterans, the Honor Flight is often a healing experience.
“When they get to that wall and they start finding the names of people they lost who were their buddies, medics or whatever way they knew them it really starts pouring out,” said Lake. “It was wonderful to see some of them let some of this go.”
Baumbach recalled the only kindness shown to him on the way home from Vietnam was a flight attendant who created a bed for him out of three empty seats on the red-eye flight bound for St. Louis.
Baumbach said when he finally got home, he said he was finally around the people who were happy that he was home: his family.
“The Honor Flight really made up for all of that because it was just so overwhelming. Everywhere we went, people were clapping for us,” he said. “It was so emotional, I can’t even talk about it without tearing up.”
Baumbach said Lake, and all others who attended the trip as guardians, were a blessing throughout the trip who constantly tended to the needs of everyone. He also mentioned that Dr. Kathy Asbury, who was the attending physician on the flight, was wonderful.
Something Baumbach acknowledged the overwhelming support from members of various communities who hold fishing tournaments, 5K runs, and other events, such as a coyote hunt a relative of his planned, that helps fund the Great River Honor Flight.
“There are a lot of civilians who raise money for these honor flights and I just think it would be good to recognize and thank them for what they did,” he said.
Lake, along with her husband John, will host their annual Ralls County Honor Flight Side by Side Poker Run on Oct. 15. Last year’s event gathered more than 500 side by sides for a 90-mile run through participating Ralls County farms.
The event has raised up to $17,000 to help fund the $300 cost per veteran to ride the honor flight, which is always free to the veteran.
From previous veterans and guardians who went on the flight who now sit in the crowd cheering on the next group, to those who create special keepsakes for the veterans to take home, Lake encourages everyone to come to an honor flight homecoming.
“Every time someone goes on an honor flight — whether as a veteran or guardian — they return in one way or another,” she said. “The crowd just keeps getting bigger, because of how they felt when they came in.”
Baumbach’s heart continued to swell upon arriving home as he sorted through the items to remember the day. He pointed to a gift bag and note from The Ladies Nite Out Women’s Ministries in Quincy and a plaque given to him from the Great River Honor Flight Escort Squadron as items he will cherish.
He also returned to the letters he received from Quincy students and chose to read aloud one adorned with a hand-drawn American Flag on a hill with a red and blue starburst over top, written by Katelyn Rose, seventh-grader at St. Francis Solanus School in Quincy. Part of the letter read:
“Happy Day, Veterans! Thank you so much for all the work you do or did for our country. We need more people like you. I don’t know who exactly I am writing this to but I do know you are veterans and all veterans are beautiful, smart, caring, generous and overall amazing.”
