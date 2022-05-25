Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Rain and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.