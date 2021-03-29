HANNIBAL — Members of the Hannibal Piecemakers Quilt Guild were very pleased to see how many quilters and crafters were in line Saturday at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center for their first Quilters and Crafters Vendors Fair.
“It was fabulous,” declared chairperson Gina Janes of this new event, with at least 400 people attending by mid-afternoon.
The Piecemakers Quilt Guild has already scheduled its sixth Biennial Quilt Show for April 1 and 2, 2022, at the same location, Janes said, and hopes to have another vendors fair the next year, alternating the two events annually.
Many quilters began making them at a young age, but there were some exceptions, including Karen Stutes of Lewistown, Ill. As she spread her Cherry Twist quilt on a table to be appraised by Hallye Bone of St. Louis, Stutes said she made her first quilt after retiring and planned just one, but “the bug bit me” and she has made many since then for relaxation and a challenge.
Some quilts were displayed at the booths, such as quilts featuring Batman, Superman and The Cat in the Hat, displayed by Peg Collier and Andrea Brown.
Sandra Ranson, who was selling sewing machines, listened to how Rosanne Riley made the heart design on her shirt.
The Piecemakers Guild meets at 6 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at the Knights of Columbus Hall and invited new members to attend and learn at the monthly workshops. More details are on the website hannibalpiecemakers.com.