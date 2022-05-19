HANNIBAL — Vendors are encouraged to register for a booth at the 45th Annual Samuel L. Clemens Arts & Crafts and More Festival.
The popular local tradition begins Saturday, July 2 in Central Park. Hannibal Evening Club President Gordon Ipson said the turnout was strong for the 2021 festival, which followed a year hiatus due to the pandemic.
The name of the festival has been changed to reflect the variety of vendors on hand. Vendors at previous festivals were limited to selling items they made themselves or fashioned from other items, such as custom-printed t-shirts.
In 2021, the festival was expanded to include vendors who are reselling items. Ipson said there were about 107 booths reserved for the previous show.
The deadline for applications is Wednesday, June 1. Kiwanis Club members hope to fill some vacancies — Ipson said as of Thursday, there were about 81 booths confirmed for vendors out of a total of 123.
The application is available on the club’s website, www.hannibalkiwanis.org. The festival takes place from Saturday, July 2 to Monday, July 4. Each 10x10-foot booth can be reserved for $150 for the three-day period. Set up is permitted on Friday, July 1.
Applications and payment should be mailed to Hannibal Kiwanis Foundation, P.O. Box 567 Hannibal, Mo. 63401.
Proceeds from the event are used each year to fund a variety of programs and services geared to supporting area youth. Ipson said club members will present six $500 scholarships and one Kiwanis District $1,000 scholarship to be presented during the Hannibal High School awards ceremony Monday.
More information about reserving a booth is available by contacting Ipson at 573-822-6248 or gordonipson@yahoo.com.
