HANNIBAL — A Vandalia woman suffered minor injuries Monday morning in a three-vehicle mishap in Ralls County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 11:33 a.m., Aug. 16, on U.S. 61, 3 miles south of Hannibal.
Three vehicles were all southbound, a 2010 Chevrolet van which was being driven by 52-year-old Edward D. Little of Fulton, a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse which was being operated by 78-year-old Linda M. Livers of Vandalia and a 2013 GMC pickup which was being driven by 66-year-old Herman A. Shindler of Frankford.
According to the accident report the Chevrolet van was stopped in traffic due to a turning tractor-trailer. The van was struck in the rear by the Traverse which was hit in the rear by the pickup.
Livers, who was wearing a safety device, was transported by Ralls County ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.