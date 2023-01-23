PERRY, Mo. — A Vandalia man died in a UTV accident on Friday afternoon near Perry.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Brandon L. McCurdy, 26, of Vandalia, Mo., was operating a 2019 Polaris Ranger UTV at 4:45 p.m. Friday, traveling west on Vermont Lane, two miles southeast of Perry.
The accident report stated McCurdy's vehicle struck a deer in the road, which caused it to run off the left side of the road. The UTV then struck a ditch and overturned, ejecting the driver.
Ralls County Coroner Austin Simmons pronounced McCurdy dead at the scene at 6:25 p.m. His body was taken to James O'Donnell Funeral Home.
McCurdy was not wearing a safety device.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Ralls County Sheriff's Department, Perry Fire Department and Ralls County Ambulance District.
